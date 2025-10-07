Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Called 'Darkhorse Suitor' For $75 Million All-Star Pitcher

The Cardinals could be more aggressive in free agency than many would assume...

Zach Pressnell

Sep 26, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen (23) throws a pitch during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images
Sep 26, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen (23) throws a pitch during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images / David Frerker-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals are likely looking to trade away a few of their star players this offseason, including ace Sonny Gray. Gray's no-trade clause could complicate things, but St. Louis is likely still trying to make a move happen.

If the Cardinals trade Gray, they could dive headfirst into free agency to sign a different veteran arm to replace him and anchor the rotation, likely for significantly cheaper.

Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller recently listed the Cardinals as a dark horse free agency suitor in the $75 million Zac Gallen sweepstakes this winter. $75 million is the value that Spotrac projects Gallen to be worth in free agency.

Zac Gallen could be the perfect fit for the Cardinals

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Galle
Sep 15, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen (23) pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

"The big question here is whether Zac Gallen's disappointing 2025 campaign was bad enough to undo the 3.29 ERA he had in his career prior to this season," Miller wrote. "On the plus side, he stayed healthy and he was much better in his final 11 starts (3.32 ERA) than he was in the first 22 (5.60 ERA). That might be enough for him to end up getting something more like six years for $150M this winter.

"Truly, we don't know what to expect out of St. Louis this winter. If the Cardinals are trying to build a contender in 2026, though, they need at least one more quality starting pitcher. And locking in Gallen for a few years now would give them an ace to lean on if and when they decline Sonny Gray's $30M option for 2027."

Gallen likely would be worth well over $100 million, if not more, in free agency if he didn't have such a down year in 2025. Still, his talent is there and teams around the league know it.

If the Cardinals are looking to add a pitcher in free agency, reuniting with Gallen, who they drafted in 2016, would be a good move. He's reliable and cheaper than he should be. The Cardinals could sign the 30-year-old to a three- or four-year deal in hopes that he can anchor their rotation while the young prospects continue to develop.

