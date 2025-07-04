Analyst Connects Cardinals To $7 Million 'High-End' Starter
The St. Louis Cardinals seemingly are one starting pitcher away from truly contending this season.
St. Louis is 47-41 on the season so far despite low expectations heading into the season. Enough of the campaign has passed and you’ve probably heard this before. The Cardinals had low expectations and have outperformed them, for sure.
They are right in the mix for a playoff spot. After the last few seasons, why not go for It and make a move to help in the short term?
FanSided’s Thomas Gauvain suggested five guys the Cardinals should look into landing and one that stood out was Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Merrill Kelly.
"Trading for Merrill Kelly will firmly entrench the Cardinals' willingness to make it to the postseason this year, and it may come at the sacrifice of some of the club's preferred prospects," Gauvain said. "There's a world where the Cardinals can stock up some minor-league depth this year via trades of Erick Fedde and a reliever — don't think I'm saying Fedde will net the same package of talent the Cardinals will give up to get Kelly — and then trade some of their own prospects to get Merrill Kelly.
"Kelly is on contract for $7 million this year, so the Cardinals wouldn't be paying a substantial amount of money for his services over the next few months. He's an affordable high-end starting pitcher who could pair nicely with Sonny Gray and Matthew Liberatore at the top of a playoff rotation."
Kelly has a 3.55 ERA in 18 starts so far this season. Could he be an option for the Cardinals?
