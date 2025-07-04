Inside The Cardinals

Analyst Connects Cardinals To $7 Million 'High-End' Starter

Do the Cardinals have what it takes to get a deal done?

Patrick McAvoy

Jun 7, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; A general view of an Arizona Diamondbacks hat and Rawlings glove in the dugout during the fifth inning of the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals seemingly are one starting pitcher away from truly contending this season.

St. Louis is 47-41 on the season so far despite low expectations heading into the season. Enough of the campaign has passed and you’ve probably heard this before. The Cardinals had low expectations and have outperformed them, for sure.

They are right in the mix for a playoff spot. After the last few seasons, why not go for It and make a move to help in the short term?

FanSided’s Thomas Gauvain suggested five guys the Cardinals should look into landing and one that stood out was Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Merrill Kelly.

"Trading for Merrill Kelly will firmly entrench the Cardinals' willingness to make it to the postseason this year, and it may come at the sacrifice of some of the club's preferred prospects," Gauvain said. "There's a world where the Cardinals can stock up some minor-league depth this year via trades of Erick Fedde and a reliever — don't think I'm saying Fedde will net the same package of talent the Cardinals will give up to get Kelly — and then trade some of their own prospects to get Merrill Kelly.

"Kelly is on contract for $7 million this year, so the Cardinals wouldn't be paying a substantial amount of money for his services over the next few months. He's an affordable high-end starting pitcher who could pair nicely with Sonny Gray and Matthew Liberatore at the top of a playoff rotation."

Kelly has a 3.55 ERA in 18 starts so far this season. Could he be an option for the Cardinals?

Patrick McAvoy
Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group.

