Cardinals Explained: What Insiders Are Saying For Deadline
Do the St. Louis Cardinals have any moves in them ahead of the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline?
The Cardinals have a 47-41 record right now with just 28 days remaining until the 2025 MLB trade deadline. St. Louis is a team with a good mix of veteran and young talent. The Cardinals have been one of the most pleasant surprises of the 2025 season and they have continued to defy expectations.
St. Louis just got swept in a three-game series by the Pittsburgh Pirates and didn't score a run. That's true. But, there's a lot to like about this team. The thing that complicates the Cardinals' trade deadline plans the most, though, is the fact that there already is a planned transition coming. John Mozeliak will be out as president of baseball operations and Chaim Bloom will take over. That change in itself complicates the trade deadline because will the team make any moves that could impact the team beyond 2025?
In 28 days, we'll fully find out. If the team makes a move, what could help? The Athletic's Tim Britton, Aaron Gleeman, and Eno Sarris shared a column in which they discussed which teams could look to improve in different areas. St. Louis was one of five teams linked to starting pitching.
"Could the Cardinals actually buy? That race for the central is surprisingly tight given preseason prognostications," Britton, Gleeman, and Sarris said. "If so, the rotation could use some help. They’re 18th overall as is, with only three pitchers with a sub-four ERA projection, and only Sonny Gray with a sub-3.5 ERA projection. Any buying seems like it will be modest, but there are multiple spots in this rotation that can be improved even with a rental back-end type."
Soon enough, the speculation will end. Winning solves everything. If the Cardinals can keep finding ways to surprise people, maybe more talent will be on the way.
