Angels' Hot Start Could Ignite Huge Trade For $260 Million Cardinals Star
The St. Louis Cardinals have reportedly been trying to trade third baseman Nolan Arenado for the last few months. St. Louis is seemingly looking to enter a rebuild this season and trading Arenado would kickstart them in that direction.
While the star is past his prime years, he's still a very productive bat with Gold Glove level defense. But he's getting up there in age and he's attached to a massive contract, so his fit with in the Cardinals' future is questionable at best.
Arenado has a no-trade clause on his contract which has left him as unlikely to be traded. The veteran reportedly cleared a trade to six teams with one of them being the Los Angeles Angels.
Of the six reported teams on his list, the Angels have the biggest need at third base, but they haven't seemed to eager to swing a trade.
But Los Angeles has gotten off to quite a hot start this season. Through 13 games, the Angels are 8-5 and heating up as Mike Trout finds his stride at the highest level again. Their infield could use some help, though.
Tim Anderson is their everyday shortstop while Luis Rengifo mans third base. If the Angels are serious about winning this season, they would spend a bit more money to take on Arenado's contract and swing a huge trade for the star. He would be a huge addition in a depleted infield.
The Cardinals could likely get away with trading Arenado and around $10 million to $15 million to the Angels in exchange for a mid-tier prospect or two. This deal would be less about bringing in talented prospects and more about cleaering money from the team's expensive payroll.
