Cardinals Could Capitalize On Desperate Yankees' Big Weakness With Massive Trade
The New York Yankees have quite a depleted starting rotation this season. Following injuries to Gerrit Cole, Clarke Schmidt, and Luis Gil, the Yankees were left with pitchers like Marcus Stroman and Carlos Carrasco in their rotation.
Stroman has gotten off to a horrendous start to the year and following a disastrous start on Friday, he landed on the injured list with the knee injury. It's clear the Yankees need to add a starting pitcher in a trade and the St. Louis Cardinals could have the perfect solution for them.
The Cardinals are in rebuild mode right now, so they could look to trade any of their veteran starting pitchers, but there are two that stand out as the best trade pieces: Sonny Gray and Erick Fedde.
Fedde hasn't been great this year, so he might be a bit of a risky add for the Bronx Bombers. But he's also on an expiring contract, so the Yankees wouldn't be committed to him long term if they acquire him and he flops.
Gray is more controllable and much more consistent for the Cardinals, but his contract is also bigger. The righty has been with the Yankees before and he wasn't great during that time, so New York might be a bit skeptical to bring him back to the Bronx.
Either way, the Cardinals could push for a trade with the Yankees because the Bronx Bombers are bound to be beyond desperate right now. If the Yankees are as desperate as they should be, the Cardinals could land a solid prospect haul in a trade for the starter.
