Angels' Mike Trout Belts First HR Of 2025 Campaign With Moonshot Over Cardinals Ace
The St. Louis Cardinals hoped to contain Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout on Wednesday during the final chapter of their three-game series but failed to do so.
After missing most of his 2024 season, Trout is healthy and ready to reestablish himself as one of the league's most feared and revered sluggers.
During Wednesday's matchup against the Cardinals, Trout reminded everyone of the tremendous offensive power he possesses with a moonshot over St. Louis' top starting pitcher.
"This 81 mph curveball from (Cardinals) right-handed pitcher Sonny Gray didn't fare as well as one earlier to Luis Rengifo," MLB.com's John Denton wrote Wednesday after Trout belted a home run to dead center field at Busch Stadium to give the Angels an early 1-0 lead over the Cardinals. "(Angels) star Mike Trout hit this two-strike curveball for his first HR since April 24, 2024."
If it weren't for injuries derailing his career, Trout would likely already be a no-doubt first-ballot Hall of Fame candidate -- batting .299 with 745 extra-base hits including 379 home runs, 959 RBIs and a .990 OPS throughout his illustrious 15-year career with the Angels.
The 33-year-old was dubbed the 2012 American League Rookie of the Year and earned three AL MVP awards, 11 All-Star Game appearances, nine Silver Sluggers, two All-Star game MVPs and the 2012 AL Wilson Defensive Player of the Year.
After playing in only 111 games the two previous seasons combined, Trout hopes to remain healthy for all of 2025. Although off to a relatively slow start -- batting .167 with 3 hits including one home run, five RBIs and a .650 OPS in 18 at-bats across six games played for the Angels -- he's one of the best pure hitters the game has ever seen and should bounce back in no time.
Undoubtedly, Gray won't be the only frontline starter to sacrifice a home run to Trout this season, as long as the Angels legend remains clear of the injured list.
