Angels’ Mike Trout Has Eyebrow-Raising Comments About Cardinals

The Cardinals have gotten a look at a generational talent this week...

Patrick McAvoy

Mar 24, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) rounds the bases on a solo home run in the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals have faced off against the Los Angeles Angles over the last few days and have gotten a look at one of the best players in recent memory.

Mike Trout has dealt with unfortunate injuries, but he’s a Hall of Fame-level player who currently is healthy. There was a lot of chatter about his future this past offseason but he’s obviously still a member of the organization.

If the Angels ever made him available, he would be a hot commodity on the trade market. It doesn’t seem likely and he’s made it know he doesn’t want to leave. But someone can dream, right?

He talked about the Cardinals and playing in St. Louis as an opponent on Tuesday as shared by FOX2 Now's Joey Schneider and how nothing but love for the fans and the city overall.

"I love coming here," Trout said. "I love playing here. Obviously when Albert was here, he talked up so much about it. To be able to play here and experience it. The fans are unbelivable. When I saw the schedule come out and saw that St. Louis was on the schedule, I circled it. I always love coming here...The fans are unbelievable. They just enjoy a baseball game...Every time it's on the schedule I circle it because I love coming here.

Trout isn’t going anywhere anytime soon and the Cardinals likely wouldn’t bring in a contract like his even if he was available. While this is the case, it’s nice to hear someone of his caliber speaking so positively about the Cardinals after months of negative chatter.

He would be a dream addition, although that obviously isn’t happening.

PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

