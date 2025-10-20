Angels Should Look At Fellow Cardinals Legend As Manager After Albert Pujols News
The St. Louis Cardinals were quick to announce that manager Oli Marmol would remain the manager for 2026 despite the team going 78-84 and missing the postseason for the third straight year.
This news also came while reports were circulating that franchise legends Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina want to manage. At the time, the Angels were talking to Pujols about potentially succeeding Ron Washington as their next skipper.
However, talks between Pujols and the Angels have ended, meaning that Pujols will not be their next skipper. The Cardinals legend has been in touch with the Baltimore Orioles and San Diego Padres about their managerial openings.
Angels Should Pursue Fellow Cardinals Legend As Next Skipper
With Pujols no longer an option to become the next manager of the Angels, perhaps the Angels could turn to fellow Cardinals legend Molina as a potential skipper.
Molina has managed Team Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic and is set to do the same again this coming spring. He has been back twice as a guest coach for the Cardinals and has managed in the Winter Leagues as well.
He already has a close relationship with Pujols, who has been working on a personal services deal with the Halos, so there is at least a connection with Molina. He is a nine-time Gold Glover, 10-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion, so he would likely gain the respect and trust of the clubhouse almost instantly.
Depending on what happens with Pujols, Molina could potential reunite with his old friend after they retired together in 2022. But if Pujols has been in touch with the Padres and Orioles, it might not be too much of a stretch that the Angels might widen their search and reach out to Molina.
Molina has already announced that he wants to get back in the game as either a manager or a coach. He could rejoin the Cardinals as a full-time coach, but the Angels also can't be ruled out as a suitor given Molina's connection to Pujols from their playing days.
It will certainly be interesting to see what happens with the future Hall-of-Fame catcher and if he will ultimately land a managerial gig with another team or take a job back in St. Louis under Marmol.
Molina certainly has the credentials to manage and would be an interesting choice.
