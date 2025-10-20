Cardinals Fan-Favorite Named Prime Target For Mariners: Why A Trade Makes Sense
The upcoming offseason is going to be a crucial one for the St. Louis Cardinals as Chaim Bloom faces his first tasks as the new president of baseball operations.
The team will soon rebuild after going 78-84 and finishing in fourth place in the National League Central. They have missed the postseason three straight years, and the work will soon begin.
One area they must address is the logjam of left-handed bats that they've created. In order to clear it out a bit, they will have to trade certain players away in hopes of opening spots for younger players in the system.
Cardinals Outfielder Named Prime Target For Mariners
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report listed what he believes is the most likely trade for each team this coming winter. He predicted that the Seattle Mariners would trade for a corner outfielder and named Cardinals fan-favorite Lars Nootbaar a prime target.
"The Victor Robles who hit .328 and stole 30 bases in 77 games played in 2024 never even remotely showed up in 2025, and Randy Arozarena only has one year left before reaching free agency. Seattle did have Dominic Canzone break out this season and could have top prospect Lazaro Montes ready to roll by the time Arozarena leaves. But trading for a corner outfielder while trying to re-sign corner infielders Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suárez may be the initial offseason plan," Miller wrote.
Nootbaar had a difficult season at the plate for St. Louis, hitting just .234/.325/.361 with 13 home runs, 48 RBI and an underwhelming .686 OPS. He has been in the Cardinals organization since being drafted in 2018 and made his Major League debut in 2021.
The Cardinals are hoping to clear out an everyday role for top prospect JJ Wetherholt in 2026. Trading Nootbaar could be a good way to do that. Perhaps Brendan Donovan could be moved to left field while they open up second base for Wetherholt and give Ivan Herrera another chance to be the starting catcher.
The Cardinals are also likely to trade Nolan Arenado and move on from some of his contract, but moving Nootbaar, while controversial among the fanbase, would open up at-bats for younger players and help the Cardinals clear the logjam of left-handed bats.
It will be interesting to see what kind of interest they receive for Nootbaar.
