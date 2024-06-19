Astros Could Trade For Cardinals Superstar Despite Recent Turnaround
The St. Louis Cardinals have been one of the best teams in baseball over the last month.
If the Cardinals can keep the good times rolling, they likely will look to add around the trade deadline in July. Many have started to speculate that the Cardinals will be buyers at the trade deadline, but they aren't completely out of the woods yet.
The Cardinals currently are a .500 baseball team with a 36-36 record right now. St. Louis currently holds a National League Wild Card spot, but if the Cardinals start racking up losses again, changes could come this summer.
Cardinals star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt has been the most talked about trade candidate for St. Louis this season and one team that was mentioned as an option for him is the Houston Astros by The Athletic's Jim Bowden.
"Position targets: Starting pitcher, first baseman, (and) reliever," Bowden said. "1B: Pete Alonso, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Paul Goldschmidt....The Astros got off to a slow start and have had to deal with significant injuries to their starting rotation. But somehow, they are still within striking distance, just 5 1/2 games out of a Wild Card spot. Therefore, expect them to be aggressive at this year's trade deadline. They are focused on adding a starting pitcher and middle reliever and will keep their eyes open for an upgrade at first base if it makes sense."
Goldschmidt has been mentioned in trade rumors this season but it seems unlikely that the Cardinals will make a move unless something crazy happens over the next six weeks.
