Cardinals Rising Superstar Linked To Contender As Trade Deadline Approaches
The St. Louis Cardinals are looking like a team that will look to add around the trade deadline rather than subtracting.
St. Louis had a rocky start to the 2024 campaign but actually has been one of the best teams in baseball over the last month. The Cardinals have started to look like the team many expected them to be and now likely are a starting pitcher and middle-of-the-order bat away from making a run this summer.
While this is the case, many Cardinals players still have been mentioned as trade options if the club decides to sell if things take a turn for the worst.
Cardinals star closer Ryan Helsley has been mentioned as a trade option and one team that could use him is the Baltimore Orioles, according to The Athletic's Jim Bowden.
"Position targets: Closer, set-up relievers, (and) right-handed-hitting outfielder," Bowden said. "Closers: Mason Miller, Ryan Helsley, Kyle Finnegan, Camilo Doval, (and) Tanner Scott...The Orioles have a legitimate shot at winning the (American League East), the AL pennant, and the World Series with their current roster.
"However, upgrades in the bullpen could be the difference in whether they accomplish any of those goals. Closer Craig Kimbrel has done the job as of late, but based on his recent history, Baltimore should be looking to add another closer or at the very least improve its set-up reliever depth."
This isn't the first time Helsley has been mentioned as an option for Baltimore, but, if the Cardinals keep finding ways to win games there will be no chance he will be traded.
Helsley likely will earn his second All-Star nod this season and has a 2.53 ERA and 36-to-12 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 32 appearances. He leads the league in saves with 24 and games finished with 30.
