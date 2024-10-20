Inside The Cardinals

Astros Game-Changing Deal Would Replace Alex Bregman With Cardinals Star

Would a deal of this nature actually make any sense?

Patrick McAvoy

Apr 27, 2024; Mexico City, Mexico; A large Houston Astros helmet at the MLB World Tour Mexico Series game at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Will the St. Louis Cardinals actually end up trading the superstar infielder this winter?

Speculation has been building that the Cardinals could completely re-imagine the roster this winter. The Cardinals' payroll is expected to go down and one way to do so would be to trade away veterans for prospects.

There has been plenty of chatter about who could be moved and third baseman Nolan Arenado has been one of the most talked about options.

This isn't too shocking, as he is a superstar under contract for three more seasons. A contender could land him with the peace of mind that he wouldn't be going anywhere anytime soon.

Chatter only will pick up, and FanSided's Zach Pressnell mentioned the Houston Astros as a fit for him in a blockbuster deal.

"There are a ton of teams that could be interested in trading for Arenado," Pressnell said. "Teams like the (New York Yankees), potentially the Astros, the (Los Angeles Dodgers) and the (Detroit Tigers) could all be interested in adding the expensive veteran.

"But for the Cardinals, trading him now would net the highest return. There aren't very many infielders that are available in free agency this offseason that can offer what Arenado can. The Cardinals would have the advantage of dealing a player better than any option in free agency. This could really drive his price tag up."

Houston could have a hole at third base with Alex Bregman hitting free agency. It would make sense for them to let Bregman walk and target Arenado because the production wouldn't go down much, but the price would be significantly less.

Patrick McAvoy
Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group.

