Astros Might Call Cardinals About 3-Time All-Star: 'Swing Big For Someone'
The Houston Astros might try and poach a starting pitcher away from the St. Louis Cardinals before July’s trade deadline.
Houston is facing stiff competition in the American League West and could struggle to stay afloat unless it adds pitching. The Astros were 10-11 entering Monday, fourth in the division. Meanwhile, the Cardinals are even worse off with a 9-13 record, fourth place in the National League East.
Are the Cards going to be sellers? If so, the Astros would likely come calling, either for Erick Fedde or Sonny Gray. Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller recently wrote about Houston’s clear need for another starting pitcher.
“Much like the Dodgers by the end of last season, Houston's list of pitchers on the IL is more impressive than the list of starting pitchers it has available,” Miller wrote.
“Assuming Houston does its usual thing and bounces back from a slow start—the Astros have had a sub-.500 record around April 20 in each of the past four seasons—it might be the singular team most likely to swing big for someone like Alcantara, as a means of both improving the current rotation and preparing for Framber Valdez's likely departure in free agency.”
“However, without a single top 100 prospect in their farm system (Cam Smith was top 100, but he is already their primary right fielder), we'll see if they can actually make it happen.”
If the Astros can’t get Alcántara or Valdez, perhaps they’d turn to Gray, who is 3-0 with a 3.41 ERA through five starts in 2025 (29 innings pitched, 29 strikeouts).
The three-time All-Star isn’t cheap — he’s making $25 million this year and $35 million in 2026, followed by a $30 million club option in 2027, at which point he’ll be 37 years old.
Still, if Houston wants to make a run at the division, it’ll have to take a big swing on a deadline move, and Gray might end up being one of the best arms available if the Cards keep losing.
