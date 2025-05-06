Astros Might Land $65 Million Former Cardinals Slugger To Fix Slug Issue
The Houston Astros have a slug problem, but a trade for a former St. Louis Cardinals big bat could help solve it.
The Astros entered Tuesday ranked No. 23 in Major League Baseball in team slugging percentage (.367) and No. 21 in home runs (21).
Houston must remedy the issue to compete in what looks like it will be a tough division with the Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers (not to mention a surprisingly successful start from the Athletics).
Recently, MLB Network’s Greg Amsinger talked about a huge trade chip in the National League, and the Astros should monitor the situation.
“(The Atlanta Braves are) turning things around,” Amsinger said last week during MLB Tonight.
“They could have an above .500 record by the end of the weekend. But Marcell Ozuna, if they're out of it, they gotta move.”
“His value is through the roof when he plays. He's massively important. So many teams need slug — they will give (Atlanta) tons of prospects for (Ozuna).”
Inserting Ozuna’s monstrous bat into the lineup could change the Astros’ season. The 34-year-old is slashing .287/.447/.475 with five home runs and 12 RBI in 2025 and was the No. 4 vote-getter for NL MVP last season.
Does Houston have the necessary prospect capital to win the sweepstakes for Ozuna if and when he hits the market this summer?
That'll depend on who else joins the bidding war, but Ozuna's possible departure is a situation the Astros should gather all intel about between now and July.
Ozuna is in the final year of a four-year, $65 million deal, giving the Braves incentive to move him.
