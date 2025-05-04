Yankees Could Call Cardinals Soon About MLB Saves Leader's Availability
Get used to the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Yankees being listed together in trade rumors between now and August.
The Yankees have been continually linked to St. Louis third baseman Nolan Arenado for months, but there might be an even more urgent Cardinals trade target emerging for New York in the form of a 30-year-old All-Star hurler.
The Yanks should move quickly, however, as MLB Network’s Greg Amsinger noted this week that the player will have multiple suitors.
“Ryan Helsley is the closer that so many teams need,” Amsinger said on Wednesday during MLB Tonight.
"There are clubs that are in dire need of a stopper in the ninth (inning). Philadelphia Phillies come to mind.”
“How about the Texas Rangers? I think Ryan Helsley is gonna have so many suitors. The Cardinals are gonna get a haul for him.”
Amsinger surprisingly didn’t mention the Yankees, who watched Devin Williams completely lose his mojo over the first month of the season.
New York has a solid contingency plan in place (Luke Weaver), but even if Weaver performs and Williams returns to form, it would be surprising if the Yankees didn’t at last check in on Helsley and have an offer ready.
Helsley is 1-0 this season with a 4.09 ERA, 10 strikeouts, and four saves in 11 appearances for St. Louis.
He was MLB saves leader and National League Reliever of the Year in 2024.
The Cardinals entered Sunday with a 14-19 record, 6.5 games back of the division-leading Chicago Cubs. Meanwhile, the Yankees sat atop the American League East with a 19-14 record, two games ahead of the Boston Red Sox.
