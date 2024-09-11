Beloved Cardinals Champion 'Makes Sense' With Oliver Marmol On Hot Seat
The St. Louis Cardinals are in danger of finishing below .500 for the second straight season. If that ends up becoming a reality, it will be the first time in recent memory that it has happened in St. Louis.
That could lead to some changes this winter. St. Louis needs to invest in the roster and give it the necessary reinforcements if it wants to actually compete for a playoff spot. The Cardinals currently have a 72-72 record and are 11 games behind the National League Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers.
Hopefully, the Cardinals are active in free agency and find a way to improve the roster. There could be other changes coming, though, with manager Oliver Marmol being mentioned as someone who possibly could be on the hot seat.
If Marmol were to be fired, former Cardinals fan-favorite and World Series champion Skip Schumaker "makes the most sense" to replace him, according to FanSided's Mark Powell.
"Skip Schumaker makes the most sense as a plausible replacement for Marmol," Powell said. "Schumaker's current team, the Miami Marlins, is in the midst of yet another tank. The Marlins front office rarely spends money, and even when they do make the playoffs, they evidently fire their general manager (Kim Ng). Schumaker had a good relationship with Ng and a front office that for once wanted to invest in the team's young core.
"That is no longer the case, though St. Louis would not be alone in pursuing Schumaker. The Chicago White Sox were reportedly interested in him as well upon firing Pedro Grifol. One would hope St. Louis has an advantage over the White Sox, given Chicago is on pace for the worst record in MLB history. Schumaker does have a past relationship with Tony La Russa, which would play to the Sox advantage."
Schumaker spent eight years as a player for the Cardinals and since his playing days ended has become one of the top managers in baseball. If Marmol is let go, Schumaker would be a great fit.
