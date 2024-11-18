Beloved Cardinals Veteran Listed Among Free Agents With 'Highest Bust Potential'
The St. Louis Cardinals have been forced to rebuild after losing 91 games in 2023 and missing the playoffs two seasons in a row.
Unfortunately, highly anticipated homegrown talents have failed to meet performance expectations and several key veterans have regressed, whether on the mound or at the plate.
A declining Cardinals veteran, once viewed as vital to chasing the franchise's 12th World Series title, will hit the free-agent market for the first time in his career this winter. It'll be interesting to see whether a change of scenery helps the St. Louis slugger revive his career.
"The cost-cutting St. Louis Cardinals won't bring back Paul Goldschmidt for a seventh season, which means the former National League MVP will be looking for a new employer in 2025," Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly wrote Saturday after listing the four-time Gold Glove defender as one of the top free agents with the highest bust potential.
Goldschmidt batted .245 with 56 extra-base hits including 22 home runs, 65 RBIs and a .716 OPS in 154 games played for the Cardinals this season.
"If you're a team looking for a moderate upgrade at first base and some veteran leadership, Goldschmidt can probably provide that," Kelly continued. "It won't be cheap, though, with MLB Trade Rumors projecting the five-time Silver Slugger Award winner will command $15 million on a one-year deal."
After six seasons spent playing with the Cardinals, Goldschmidt's time in St. Louis is over. Whether he still has some juice left in the tank is irrelevant for the rebuilding organization.
With Willson Conteras moved to first base, re-signing Goldschmidt wouldn't make sense for the Cardinals. Hopefully, neglecting to offer Goldy a qualifying offer won't be a regretful decision next season.
