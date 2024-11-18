Cardinals Reportedly 'Should Have No Problem' Completing Blockbuster For Fan Favorite
The St. Louis Cardinals' rebuilding efforts this offseason rely heavily on the futures of several players whose expensive contracts the front office is looking to eliminate.
Unfortunately for Cardinals chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. and his wallet, St. Louis veterans Willson Contreras and Sonny Gray have invoked their no-trade clauses and are poised to return in 2025.
With Gray and Contreras remaining on the books for another season, the future of another Cardinals fan favorite with the organization isn't looking so optimistic.
"The Cardinals are looking to trim Major League payroll, but might have their hands tied if the likes of Sonny Gray, Willson Contreras and Nolan Arenado choose not to waive their no-trade clauses," Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly wrote Monday when listing the players most likely to be dealt this offseason. "One player they should have no problem trading is Ryan Helsley, who recently won the Trevor Hoffman National League Reliever of the Year. Helsley led all MLB relievers this past season with 49 saves and 62 games finished this past year."
After logging the best season of his career this season, Helsley is entering his final year of abritration and is due for a substantial raise. According to Spotrac, the flamethrower's earnings could increase from the $3.8 million he received in 2024 to approximately $8.1 milion for next year.
"There might be some temptation to try to work out a long-term deal with Helsley, but if you aren't planning to contend in 2025, selling high on your 30-year-old closer—particularly one who puts a lot of stress on his elbow with how hard he throws—probably makes sense," Kelly continued.
Signing Helsley to a long-term deal would be even more costly for the Cardinals, with some believing his market value could be worth up to $100 million.
Rebuilding a franchise is a painful process that involves trading assets for future investments, which is likely to happen with the Cardinals' single-season saves record holder, Helsley.
