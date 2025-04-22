Blockbuster Cardinals-Dodgers Trade Could Ruin MLB This Season
The St. Louis Cardinals are likely going to shop their closer Ryan Helsley this season. Helsley is on the final year of his contract and Spotrac projects him to sign for $81 million in the offseason. With that price tag on him and the current state of the Cardinals, it's unlikely the two sides come to terms on a new deal.
When the Cardinals begin to shop the star closer, they'll likely have a dozen or so suitors. Any contending team could be interested in bringing in a star closer. That even includes the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Dodgers already have Blake Treinen at the back end of games. Evan Phillips is hurt, but he'll be back soon. In the offseason, the Dodgers added Kirby Yates and Tanner Scott, too. That's four closers set to be on the roster this year. And, yes, they could still add Helsley.
The Dodgers can never have enough talent. They have never shown hesitation to add stars, no matter the money or prospect capital it would take to add them. Each year, Los Angeles is dedicated to winning the World Series at the end of the season. Adding Helsley would be quite expensive for the Dodgers to acquire, but it would make them even better.
It's important to note that this isn't the most likely trade destination for Helsley, but it's still a suitor to pay attention to.
Last season, the San Diego Padres added the aforementioned Scott to a bullpen that already had Robert Suarez. This season, the Dodgers could send some talented prospects, potentially Bobby Miller or James Outman, to the Cardinals to bring Helsley to the best roster in the league.
