Cardinals' $81 Million Star Linked To Yankees In Shocking Trade
The St. Louis Cardinals could explore the idea of trading their closer, Ryan Helsley, this season. Helsley is in the final year of his contract and it's unlikely the Cardinals will be able to re-sign him in the offseason. Spotrac projects him to sign for $81 million in free agency.
Helsley could fit in with a lot of different teams this season. Any contending team could be in the market to add a closer who posted 49 saves last season.
Kristie Ackert of Athlon Sports recently linked Helsley to the New York Yankees in a blockbuster trade because the Yankees have seen quite a lot of issues from the backend of their bullpen this year.
"In the walk-year of his contract with the rebuilding Cardinals, Helsley very likely will be available. The 30-year-old has converted three of four save chances. Despite a current WHIP of 1.57, he boasts a 2.57 ERA and has punched out nine batters in seven innings of work."
Helsley to the Yankees makes quite a bit of sense.
New York is bound to be one of the more aggressive teams in the league at the trade deadline. The Yankees could take a page out of the San Diego Padres' book and bring in a second closer to pair with Devin Williams. Last season, San Diego had one of the best 1-2 punches in baseball with the pair of Robert Suarez and Tanner Scott at the end of games.
Adding Helsley alongside Williams and Luke Weaver would take the stress off of everybody in the Bronx and it would give the Yankees the most talented bullpen in the American League.
