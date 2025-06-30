Blockbuster Ryan Helsley Trade Buzz Continues To Heat Up
The St. Louis Cardinals have a very tough decision to make with their closer, Ryan Helsley, this season.
Helsley is a prime trade candidate because of his value and the fact that he's on an expiring contract. The Cardinals are unlikely to re-sign him in the winter, too. But St. Louis is winning a lot of games this season. If the front office believes the team is a true contender, trading one of their more valuable players might not make sense.
R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports recently discussed Helsley's spot on the trade block this season, even going as far as to link him to "practically every contender" if the Cardinals decide to shop the flame thrower this season.
"Again, it's to be determined if the Cardinals find themselves in a position where selling makes sense," Anderson wrote. "Helsley, an impending free agent, would be an obvious candidate to go should their fortune change.
"He's not had his usual dominant season to date: he's allowed as many home runs this season as he did in the previous two combined, and both his strikeout and walk rates have mozied the wrong direction. Even so, Helsley remains a high-octane, high-leverage arm with ample endgame experience. Potential landing spots: Practically every contender."
Helsley's spot on the trade block likely depends on how the Cardinals perform over the next few weeks. If the team looks like a true contender and they begin playing their best baseball, it's unlikely Helsley is moved. But if the Cardinals falter at all and somebody offers the team a massive trade package, Helsley could be on the move.
More MLB: MLB Insider Shares High Praise Of Cardinals' Oli Marmol