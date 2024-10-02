Inside The Cardinals

Blockbuster Trade Proposal Lands Cardinals $87 Million Star With Padres

Will the Cardinals pull off a blockbuster trade in the near future?

Patrick McAvoy

Aug 14, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras (40) hits a single against the Cincinnati Reds in the sixth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres took a massive step forward after a down year in 2023.

San Diego finished the 2023 campaign with 82 wins, shined this season, and finished the regular season with 93 wins despite no longer having superstar slugger Juan Soto on the roster. The Padres seem like a real option to win the World Series this season, and yet they likely will look to add this winter.

The Padres could use a boost offensively at catcher, and because of this, FanSided's Josh Jacobs mentioned San Diego as a fit for St. Louis Cardinals All-Star slugger Willson Contreras,

"Destinations: Seattle Mariners, Houston Astros, San Diego Padres," Jacobs said. "If Willson Contreras would like to go elsewhere and be a part of a winning ball club next year, I think there will be no shortage of suitors out there. His bat has been elite the last two seasons, meaning that even if a club does not view him as their catcher, he would still be well worth the $18 million owed to him each season for the next three years...

"We all know the San Diego Padres love themselves splash moves. They traded for Juan Soto two summers ago, signed Xander Bogaerts the following offseason, traded Soto the next offseason, and then turned around and acquired both Dylan Cease and Luis Arraez. They then bolstered their bullpen at the deadline with Tanner Scott and Jason Adam as well. Adding Contreras to their lineup of Arraez, Bogaerts, Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr., and Jackson Merrill would be a massive get for a club that will likely lose Jurickson Profar in free agency."

It seems like the Cardinals are open for business and could trade the star. Could he end up in San Diego?

Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

