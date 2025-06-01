Braves Predicted To Pursue Huge Trade For Cardinals $81 Million Star
The St. Louis Cardinals have a tough trade decision to make with their closer, Ryan Helsley. Helsley is on an expiring contract and isn't expected to return to St. Louis after the season ends, largely because he's expected to sign for $81 million, per Spotrac. The Cardinals likely won't entertain the idea of paying him that much.
If he's not likely to return to St. Louis, the Cardinals should trade him this season whether they're competitive or not. A potential Helsley trade would net a huge prospect return.
Clay Dye of ATL All Day recently predicted the Atlanta Braves would be one of the teams to pursue Helsley in a huge trade this season. The Braves need bullpen help and Helsley could be the perfect fit.
"The Braves could use help anywhere on the roster. However, they have a glaring need in the bullpen. After being 3rd in the league last season, the bullpen is 21st with a 3.62 ERA and 3.85 FIP," Dye wrote. "When looking over teams with relievers to move, St. Louis has floated the idea of trading away last year's Reliever of the Year, Ryan Helsley.
"The 2024 NL Reliever of the Year posted a 1.39 ERA and 13.1 K/9 last season while converting 33 of 36 save opportunities. Though his ERA has dropped to 2.82 as of May, he remains a dominant force in the bullpen. A presence like Helsley's would undoubtedly help the Braves close more close games."
The Braves would make a lot of sense as a suitor for Helsley. Their closer, Raisel Iglesias, has been a bit spotty this season and the team would benefit from adding a new reliable star to the backend of games.
But they'd need to make the move quickly. Their falling behind in the National League standings and they might not be afloat when the trade deadline comes along. Atlanta needs to make moves with urgency in the near future and a trade for Helsley could headline their deadline plans.
