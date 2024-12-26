Braves Urged To Trade For Cardinals' $7.5 Million Breakout Star
The vast majority of the trade chatter about the St. Louis Cardinals this offseason has revolved around Nolan Arenado but he isn't the only player other teams could have interest in.
There really isn't that much time left until pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training. Pitchers and catchers will head to Spring Training in February and before that happens, there surely will be a lot more moves made throughout baseball.
The Cardinals have been one of the most talked about teams out there right now thanks in large part to Arenado. He's a Hall of Fame-level who is available on the trade market. It's not surprising that he's been talked about a lot.
St. Louis is going through a "reset" right now too so Arenado may not be the only guy on the move. Another player who has been mentioned as a trade candidate has been veteran starting pitcher Erick Fedde. He had a breakout year in 2024 and is due just $7.5 million in 2025. He could be a solid No. 3 pitcher for a contender with upside.
Any team could make sense for Fedde because he is cheap and the Cardinals could end up listening for a deal. One team that was urged to give the Cardinals a call about Fedde is the Atlanta Braves by FanSided's Zachary Rotman.
"The Braves, in an ideal world, would love to pull off a trade for a young controllable starting pitcher, but they probably don't have the prospects to get a deal done," Rotman said. "They do have the prospects, though, to acquire Erick Fedde in a deal with the St. Louis Cardinals."
"The retooling (Cardinals) shouldn't have much of an issue trading the 31-year-old entering his final year under contract, and the Braves have more than enough to make a deal happen."
This isn't too shocking. The Braves lost Max Fried and could use one more starting pitcher. Maybe Fedde could be that guy.
