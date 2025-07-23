BREAKING: Cardinals DFA Veteran Hurler In First Big Move Of Trade Deadline
The St. Louis Cardinals are inching closer to becoming sellers before the July 31 trade deadline and their latest move could indicate where the franchise is headed.
Following Tuesday night's disappointing 8-4 loss to the Colorado Rockies, who are 25-76 with the worst record in Major League Baseball, it's becoming more apparent that the Cardinals aren't a legitimate playoff contender this season.
Considering that St. Louis is supposed to be rebuilding, it makes sense why Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak made a shocking but much-needed decision on Wednesday.
"Right-handed pitcher Andre Granillo has been recalled from Memphis (AAA)," the organization announced Wednesday. "RHP Erick Fedde has been designated for assignment."
Fedde has logged a disastrous 3-10 record with a 5.22 ERA, 63-to-47 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .270 batting average against and a 1.50 WHIP in 101 2/3 innings pitched for St. Louis this season.
Unfortunately for Fedde, his Tuesday night start against the Rockies will likely be his last with St. Louis, during which he sacrificed six earned runs on seven hits, one walk and five strikeouts in three innings pitched.
After having a career-year last season with the Chicago White Sox and St. Louis, during which Fedde was dealt to the Cardinals in a lopsided transaction at the 2024 deadline, the 32-year-old must now wait to see if he'll be traded to a new team, claimed off waivers or released.
Removing Fedde from St. Louis' roster finally opens a spot for rising star Michael McGreevy in the rotation. Although it's disheartening to witness the eight-year veteran's decline this season, hopefully this move will spark the beginning of what's to come for the Cardinals this summer -- bold decisions for the betterment of the franchise's future.
