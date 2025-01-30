Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals-Braves Trade Scenario Sends Veteran Hurler To ATL In Exchange For All-Star

The St. Louis veteran could be a logical trade chip

Nate Hagerty

Apr 10, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of an Atlanta Braves hat on the field during batting practice at Truist Park. The game against the New York Mets was postponed due to impending weather. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals haven't completed any trades this winter despite declaring an organizational reset shortly after the 2024 season ended.

Time is running out for St. Louis to make a move with Opening Day steadily approaching. Fortunately, there are still plenty of teams out there who want what the Cardinals have.

For instance, the Atlanta Braves could use another proven starting pitcher to add to their rotation and the Cardinals might just have what they're looking for.

"To ATL: SP Erick Fedde -- To STL: SP Bryce Elder," Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter proposed Thursday morning when discussing potential trade ideas that could occur this offseason. "The Atlanta Braves could opt to rely on some combination of Grant Holmes, Ian Anderson, AJ Smith-Shawver, Hurston Waldrep, Bryce Elder, Dylan Dodd and Davis Daniel to fill the holes in the rotation created by the departures of Max Fried and Charlie Morton. However, adding at least one more proven veteran to help bridge the gap until Spencer Strider returns could go a long way."

Fedde logged a 9-9 record with a 3.30 ERA, 154-to-52 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .233 batting average against and a 1.16 WHIP in 177 1/3 innings pitched between his time playing for the Chicago White Sox and Cardinals in 2024.

"Would the Cardinals be interested in buying low on Elder?" Reuter continued. "The 25-year-old was an All-Star in 2023 and he has club control through the 2029 season, but he struggled to a 6.52 ERA in 10 starts last year while spending much of the season back at Triple-A."

Considering the Cardinals are revamping their broken player development system, perhaps they could find a way to help Elder return to being an All-Star-caliber starter.

With Fedde's contract expiring after this upcoming season, there's a solid chance he'll be dealt at the trade deadline. If the Cardinals wait till then, his trade stock might not be as high depending on how well he performs in 2025. Moving him now could yield the highest rate of return for St. Louis.

