Brendan Donovan Has Serious Chance At Cardinals History
The St. Louis Cardinals have one of the biggest breakout stars of the 2025 Major League Baseball season in Brendan Donovan.
He has been the Cardinals’ Most Valuable Player this year. Donovan has played in 55 games so far this season and is slashing .329/.390/.469 with four home runs, 24 RBIs, three stolen bases, 18 walks, 18 doubles, and 31 runs scored.
Donovan is shining and Cardinals Stats And Facts shared on social media that he’s on pace for 200 hits and if he can reach that threshold, he would be the first Cardinal to do so since Albert Pujols in 2003.
"Brendan Donovan is currently on pace for exactly 200 hits," they shared. "The last Cardinals player with 200 hits was Albert Pujols in 2003."
Pujols racked up 212 base hits that year and the closest anyone has come to that threshold has been Matt Carpenter in 2013 when he fell just short with 199 base hits. Donovan currently is leading the National League with 70 base hits and has a realistic shot at the mark, but will have to stay healthy and continue to rake.
The most base hits in a season in Cardinals history is 250 and that was set by Rogers Hornsby all the way back in 1922. It's a pretty safe bet that his record won't be broken anytime soon, but Donovan is playing well enough right now that this will be a story to follow throughout the season.
More MLB: Jordan Walker's Injury Explained With Expected Cardinals Return