Jordan Walker's Injury Explained With Expected Cardinals Return
The St. Louis Cardinals lost one of their most promising sluggers on Saturday to the Injured List in Jordan Walker.
The 23-year-old has started to turn his season around of late, but now has to wait a bit before he can get back on the field. Walker was placed on the 10-Day Injured List on Saturday due to wrist inflammation, as shared by The Athletic's Katie Woo.
"The Cardinals have placed Jordan Walker on the 10-day IL (left wrist inflammation/retroactive May 29) and optioned Gordon Graceffo to Memphis," Woo said. "Roddery Muñoz is up, Ryan Vilade has been selected from Memphis."
So, the big question obviously is then how long Walker will be out?
Woo followed up and said that the current expectation is that Walker won't miss much more time than the allotted 10 days.
"Oli Marmol doesn’t expect Jordan Walker (wrist inflammation) to miss too much time," Woo said. "Said Walker had been dealing soreness over the last few days and should be back close after the 10 day limit."
That's a good sign, although obviously not a guarantee. If Walker were to have some sort of setback in his recovery than that would change things. But, hopefully that won't be the case. Since May 14th he is slashing .333/.351/.528 with one home run, 11 RBIs, two doubles, and one triple in 13 games played.
Walker has turned it around of late, hopefully that continues once he's able to get back on the field after this IL stint.
