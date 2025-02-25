Inside The Cardinals

Cardinal Insider Reveals $44 Million Hurler Could Be Trade Candidate

Could there still be a move on the way for St. Louis?

Feb 26, 2021; Jupiter, Florida, USA; A general view of the St. Louis Cardinals logo on the stadium at Roger Dean Stadium during spring training workouts. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
Will the St. Louis Cardinals end up making any trades before Opening Day?

This was the biggest discussion throughout the offseason and St. Louis didn't really get any deals done. Now, Spring Training is here and there is still trade chatter. We surely will hear a lot of chatter and rumors over the next few weeks before the March 27th Opening Day clash against the Minnesota Twins.

Nothing can be ruled out at this point and the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold shared that veteran pitcher Steven Matz could end up being a trade candidate.

"I've offered a lot of that reporting, and that's a reality this spring as it unfolds and teams have injuries and the Cardinals get a feel for their depth," Goold said. "So, there you go. They will entertain offers, see what they can get, and they think they should get a good return, especially at the deadline, on a starter, if they elect to move one. Matz is another candidate for trade, too, but he has to show his health and effectiveness."

Matz has one more year left on his four-year, $44 million deal and will be a free agent once the 2025 season is over His name was mentioned in trade rumors all offseason but it's not hard to see why he hasn't been moved yet. Matz appeared in just 12 games last year due to injuries. Don't be shocked if chatter picks up if he can have a solid spring.

