Cardinals' $113 Million Star Linked To Blockbuster Trade With Braves
The Atlanta Braves were recently dealt a huge blow to their roster. Offseason acquisition Jurickson Profar was suspended for 80 games as well as the postseason after failing a drug test for PEDs. The Braves need to replace Profar before their season completely falls apart.
How is this related to the Cardinals, you may ask? Well, FanSided's Jacob Mountz recently suggested the Braves should trade for St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar to replace Profar.
"Nootbaar is off to a red-hot start this season, hitting .421 with two home runs in his first 19 at-bats. His .560 on-base percentage places him fifth overall in OBP," Mountz wrote. "It is still early, but all signs are pointing to a breakout year for Nootbaar.
"The Cardinals have made no secret about their attempted rebuild. GM John Moleziak tried and failed to unload a single player this past offseason or shed payroll in the process. Instead, the Cardinals engaged in an arbitration battle against Nootbaar and Brendan Donovan. Nootbaar won his $2.95 million asking price while Donovan lost. This might prove to be a motive in moving Nootbaar this season."
Nootbaar is under team control for this season as well as 2026 and 2027. Once he hits free agency, Spotrac projects him to sign a massive $113 million deal, but there's a chance the Cardinals look to sign him to a contract extension before he gets there.
Either way, it wouldn't make much sense for St. Louis to trade him right now unless the Braves are willing to overpay by a lot to land him. St. Louis isn't far off from being a contender, so trading franchise pieces like Nootbaar just wouldn't make much sense.
