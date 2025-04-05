Cardinals' Controversial Offseason Decision Aging Like Fine Wine
The St. Louis Cardinals seemingly entered a rebuild this past offseason after making a few bold decisions. First off, they let a few veterans, including Lance Lynn and Paul Goldschmidt, walk away in free agency. Letting these veterans go in order to free up roster space for younger talent is a clear indication in planning for the future.
St. Louis also didn't pursue any top free agent talent. A team trying to win right now would have added in free agency in a big way. The Cardinals also reportedly shopped infielder Nolan Arenado is what seems like an attempt to clear cap space.
But the boldest decision was letting Goldschmidt leave for nothing. The 37-year-old struggled last season, but he was the National League MVP a few seasons ago after posting a 7.7 WAR in 2022. But St. Louis had a plan in place.
They were going to slot their star catcher Willson Contreras in at first base to replace Goldschmidt while slotting in 24-year-old Iván Herrera as the everyday catcher. It's bold to replace an NL MVP with a 24-year-old, but the decision is already aging like fine wine.
While Goldschmidt has gotten off to a hot start for the New York Yankees, Herrera has gotten off to an even better start in St. Louis. The 24-year-old is slashing .400/.455/1.100 with four home runs in 20 at-bats this season. Contreras is struggling at first base, but Cardinals fans know he'll turn it around at some point.
Still, Goldschmidt is probably happy with the Bronx Bombers as they've gotten off to a historic start themselves.
