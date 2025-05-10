Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals $15 Million Man Picked Perfect Time For Breakout

The Cardinals got one of the best performances of the season so far on Friday...

Patrick McAvoy

Feb 26, 2021; Jupiter, Florida, USA; A general view of the St. Louis Cardinals logo on the stadium at Roger Dean Stadium during spring training workouts. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
Feb 26, 2021; Jupiter, Florida, USA; A general view of the St. Louis Cardinals logo on the stadium at Roger Dean Stadium during spring training workouts. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
In this story:

The St. Louis Cardinals are one of the hottest teams in baseball right now.

St. Louis entered action on Friday riding a five-game winning streak with Erick Fedde heading to the mound. Fedde has had an up-and-down start to the season. His name has been tossed around left in right in trade speculation pretty much from the day he joined the Cardinals. Obviously he was acquired ahead of the trade deadline, but speculation already started then about how the Cardinals could flip him in the offseason. This was in large part because he signed a two-year, $15 million deal and has outperformed it already.

St. Louis kept him throughout the offseason and there’s been continuous chatter about him and it even has been talked about how his trade value has dropped. That’s pretty much all many have talked about. But, Fedde silenced all of the noise on Friday night with his first complete game shutout of his career, as shared by the team.

Fedde was brilliant on Friday night. The Cardinals took on the Washington Nationals and came away with a 10-0 win for their sixth straight. Right now, the Cardinals have a 20-19 record. Recently, president of baseball operations John Mozeliak talked about the trade deadline and shared how the team’s performance ultimately will decide the direction of the franchise.

The Cardinals are playing like a team that doesn't want to get broken up right now. Hopefully, this hot streak can continue and all of the trade speculation turns into players who could come into town, not leave.

More MLB: It's Time To Have Serious Conversation About Cardinals All-Star

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News