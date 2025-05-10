Cardinals $15 Million Man Picked Perfect Time For Breakout
The St. Louis Cardinals are one of the hottest teams in baseball right now.
St. Louis entered action on Friday riding a five-game winning streak with Erick Fedde heading to the mound. Fedde has had an up-and-down start to the season. His name has been tossed around left in right in trade speculation pretty much from the day he joined the Cardinals. Obviously he was acquired ahead of the trade deadline, but speculation already started then about how the Cardinals could flip him in the offseason. This was in large part because he signed a two-year, $15 million deal and has outperformed it already.
St. Louis kept him throughout the offseason and there’s been continuous chatter about him and it even has been talked about how his trade value has dropped. That’s pretty much all many have talked about. But, Fedde silenced all of the noise on Friday night with his first complete game shutout of his career, as shared by the team.
Fedde was brilliant on Friday night. The Cardinals took on the Washington Nationals and came away with a 10-0 win for their sixth straight. Right now, the Cardinals have a 20-19 record. Recently, president of baseball operations John Mozeliak talked about the trade deadline and shared how the team’s performance ultimately will decide the direction of the franchise.
The Cardinals are playing like a team that doesn't want to get broken up right now. Hopefully, this hot streak can continue and all of the trade speculation turns into players who could come into town, not leave.
