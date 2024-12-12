Cardinals $17 Million All-Star Predicted To Return In 2025, Per Insider
The St. Louis Cardinals have a lot of decisions to make with the trade market starting to heat up.
Some of the top free agents have found new homes already this offseason including Juan Soto, Max Fried, Blake Snell, and Nathan Eovaldi. There are plenty of other stars available on the open market, but the trade market also is starting to heat up.
The Boston Red Sox swung a blockbuster trade on Wednesday for former Chicago White Sox hurler Garrett Crochet. There has been a lot of chatter about the Cardinals surrounding the future of Nolan Arenado. He isn't the only one who has been in trade rumors, though.
Another Cardinals player who has found their name in trade rumors is two-time All-Star Miles Mikolas. While this is the case, MLB.com's John Denton said that it's likely that he will be back in 2025.
"With plenty of high-end closers on the market, there’s a strong chance the Cardinals could start the season with a rostered (Ryan Helsley), who recorded a franchise-record 49 saves in 53 opportunities last season," Denton said. "(Steven Matz), who can start or relieve, is the most likely pitcher to be moved. Mikolas, who is owed $17 million, will likely be back."
This isn't a guarantee that he will be back, but if an insider to the level of Denton thinks he will be back, then it is a pretty safe bet that he will be unless something big changes.
