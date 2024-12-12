Yankees Not Interested In Cardinals' $260M Blockbuster Despite Rumors
It would be a pretty big shock if St. Louis Cardinals star Nolan Arenado still was playing for the organization by the time Opening Day rolls around to kick off the 2025 season.
He has three years left on his $260 million deal but the trade chatter featuring him has been overwhelming. It seems like a near guarantee that he will be moved and he and his agent even were given permission to speak to teams.
A list of six teams he would approve a trade to has been revealed as he has a no-trade clause in his contract.
One team that has been suggested a lot is the New York Yankees. While this is the case, The Athletic's Jim Bowden said New York hasn't shown interest in a trade.
"The Yankees have shown interest in Christian Walker, Alex Bregman, Kyle Tucker, Tanner Scott, and Cody Bellinger, but to date not Nolan Arenado," Bowden said. "In addition, although they like both Pete Alonso and Anthony Santander there doesn't seem to be an appetite for them to play at the level it would take to land them."
Arenado's list of six preferred landing spots was the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Angels, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets, and Boston Red Sox, as first shared by MLB.com's John Denton.
New York clearly wasn't on the reported list and the team reportedly hasn't shown interest in a deal. It doesn't sound like the two sides will come together on a trade.
