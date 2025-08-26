Cardinals 2026 Schedule: Key Takeaways, Announcement Video
Most of the chatter around the sports world right now involves National Football League roster cuts with the new regular season right around the corner, but there's plenty of action going on in Major League Baseball right now.
There are still a few weeks to go until the regular season wraps up but the league is already getting ready for the 2026 season. On Tuesday, teams across the league announce their 2026 schedules, including the St. Louis Cardinals.
The Cardinals didn't just announced the schedule with the calendar image above. They also took to social media with a video featuring plenty of puppies highlighting key matchups for the upcoming campaign. You can check out the video below.
If you are going to get creative in a schedule release post, doing so with a ton of adoptable puppies is the way to go.
Cardinals key 2026 matchups revealed already
St. Louis will kick off the 2026 season at home against the Tampa Bay Rays for a three-game series followed by a three-game set against the New York Mets. There are some intriguing matchups on the docket. For example, the Cardinals will welcome the Boston Red Sox to town early on, the Los Angeles Dodgers early in May, and hit the road to take on the New York Yankees in August. One stretch of games that immediately stands out is from May 22nd-May 31st. There's an off-day mixed in there, but also nine straight division games with three apiece against the Cincinnati Reds, Milwaukee Brewers, and the Chicago Cubs.
The Cardinals will conclude the 2026 season on September 27th after another long division stretch. St. Louis will finish the 2026 season with six straight road, division games against the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Brewers.
St. Louis has to worry about getting through the 2025 season, but next year will be interesting in Chaim Bloom's first campaign as the Cardinals' president of baseball operations. Who will return? It's completely up in the air right now.
