Willson Contreras Explains Controversial Cardinals-Pirates Ejection

The Cardinals slugger opened up...

Patrick McAvoy

Aug 25, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Willson Contreras (40) is held back by manager Oliver Marmol (37) after he was ejected by umpire Derek Thomas (not pictured) during the seventh inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals got back in the win column on Monday night but there was some drama involved with the contest.

St. Louis took down the Pittsburgh Pirates, 7-6, but before that, All-Star slugger Willson Contreras was ejected from the game in the seventh inning. The ejection led to some fireworks on the field to the point that Contreras had to be restrained and he even tossed his bat. You can see a video of the action below.

Contreras was called out on strikes, which is what initially set off the drama of the evening. From there, yelling broke out, he was restrained, a bat was thrown, and a bucket of what appeared to be Hi-Chews was tossed onto the field as well.

After the game, Contreras addressed the drama, as transcribed by The Athletic's Katie Woo.

"I don’t think he had any reason to throw me out,” Contreras said. "I didn’t argue any pitch in any at-bat. The only thing I said was, ‘Call the pitches for both sides, because you’re missing for us...' I turned around, he threw me out, he had no reason for it. Apparently he heard something that I said, but I didn’t say that.”

Cardinals slugger Willson Contreras addresses drama vs. Pirates

St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Willson Contreras
Aug 25, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Willson Contreras (40) walks off the field after he was ejected by umpire Derek Thomas (not pictured) during the seventh inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images / Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

“I knew I struck out on a good pitch. He’s a good umpire, but all I said was call the pitches for both sides. It surprised me because I knew the game was a (one-run) game. I don’t want to get thrown out in close games like that.”

The video itself almost immediately blew up on social media and became the biggest talking point of the game. But, a game was played beyond this one instance and the Cardinals were able to come out on top thanks to a walk-off home run by Alec Burleson.

It was a roller coaster of a night overall and it will be interesting to see if it leads to a suspension for Contreras, but a win is a win and the Cardinals came away on top.

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

