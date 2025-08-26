Willson Contreras Explains Controversial Cardinals-Pirates Ejection
The St. Louis Cardinals got back in the win column on Monday night but there was some drama involved with the contest.
St. Louis took down the Pittsburgh Pirates, 7-6, but before that, All-Star slugger Willson Contreras was ejected from the game in the seventh inning. The ejection led to some fireworks on the field to the point that Contreras had to be restrained and he even tossed his bat. You can see a video of the action below.
Contreras was called out on strikes, which is what initially set off the drama of the evening. From there, yelling broke out, he was restrained, a bat was thrown, and a bucket of what appeared to be Hi-Chews was tossed onto the field as well.
After the game, Contreras addressed the drama, as transcribed by The Athletic's Katie Woo.
"I don’t think he had any reason to throw me out,” Contreras said. "I didn’t argue any pitch in any at-bat. The only thing I said was, ‘Call the pitches for both sides, because you’re missing for us...' I turned around, he threw me out, he had no reason for it. Apparently he heard something that I said, but I didn’t say that.”
Cardinals slugger Willson Contreras addresses drama vs. Pirates
“I knew I struck out on a good pitch. He’s a good umpire, but all I said was call the pitches for both sides. It surprised me because I knew the game was a (one-run) game. I don’t want to get thrown out in close games like that.”
The video itself almost immediately blew up on social media and became the biggest talking point of the game. But, a game was played beyond this one instance and the Cardinals were able to come out on top thanks to a walk-off home run by Alec Burleson.
It was a roller coaster of a night overall and it will be interesting to see if it leads to a suspension for Contreras, but a win is a win and the Cardinals came away on top.