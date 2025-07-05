Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals 23-Year-Old's Bad Luck Continuing For St. Louis

The Cardinals are going to have to wait a little bit longer for the slugger...

Patrick McAvoy

Sep 17, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Detailed view of a St. Louis Cardinals hat and glove in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Sep 17, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Detailed view of a St. Louis Cardinals hat and glove in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Jordan Walker has had some rotten luck recently.

Walker had a rough start to the 2025 Major League Baseball season but was starting to put it all together in May. But, a wrist injury knocked him out of action and sent him to the Injured List. He returned on June 14th and again was starting to get into the swing of things but then got appendicitis which put him on the Injured List again.

Now, he's trying to work his way back again. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold gave the latest update on Walker and shared that the team hopes he can return within the next two weeks.

"The club also intends to allow Jordan Walker to remain on his rehab assignment as he recovers from an appendicitis and looks to regain his game-speed timing at the plate," Goold said. "Walker missed most of June due to a wrist injury and then the appendicitis concern that put him in the hospital overnight. The Cardinals sent Walker to spend this weekend with Class AA Springfield because specific staff there can help with a swing adjustment he’s making. Mozeliak said he hopes Walker will return within two weeks."

The Cardinals are using the 2025 season to see what they have in the young slugger. He has been viewed as one of the team's "runway" players and has shown flashes, but the bad luck has piled up. Hopefully, there aren't any setbacks and he's able to return as fast as possible.

More MLB: Cardinals Insider Announces Update About Iván Herrera

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News