Cardinals 23-Year-Old's Bad Luck Continuing For St. Louis
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Jordan Walker has had some rotten luck recently.
Walker had a rough start to the 2025 Major League Baseball season but was starting to put it all together in May. But, a wrist injury knocked him out of action and sent him to the Injured List. He returned on June 14th and again was starting to get into the swing of things but then got appendicitis which put him on the Injured List again.
Now, he's trying to work his way back again. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold gave the latest update on Walker and shared that the team hopes he can return within the next two weeks.
"The club also intends to allow Jordan Walker to remain on his rehab assignment as he recovers from an appendicitis and looks to regain his game-speed timing at the plate," Goold said. "Walker missed most of June due to a wrist injury and then the appendicitis concern that put him in the hospital overnight. The Cardinals sent Walker to spend this weekend with Class AA Springfield because specific staff there can help with a swing adjustment he’s making. Mozeliak said he hopes Walker will return within two weeks."
The Cardinals are using the 2025 season to see what they have in the young slugger. He has been viewed as one of the team's "runway" players and has shown flashes, but the bad luck has piled up. Hopefully, there aren't any setbacks and he's able to return as fast as possible.
