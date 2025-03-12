Cardinals 24-Year-Old Predicted To Win Prominent Roster Battle
The St. Louis Cardinals have a few prominent roster battles to follow throughout Spring Training.
We are just about two weeks away from Opening Day and one guy certainly has stood out. There has been an open battle for center field between Victor Scott II, Lars Nootbaar, and Michael Siani. Of the three, Scott certainly has been the best offensively so far in camp.
He has appeared in nine games so far in Spring Training and is slashing .318/.464/.591 with one home run, four RBIs, six walks, and one double. He's just 24 years and has a bright future. Will he start the 2025 season with the Cardinals. though?
MLB.com's John Denton predicted that he will end up making the big league roster in his latest roster projection.
"Outfielders (3): Lars Nootbaar, Jordan Walker, Victor Scott II," Denton said. "Nootbaar finished in baseball’s 91st percentile in hard-hit rate (49.5 percent) and he made hard contact on 21.9 percent of his swings last season, which was third-best in MLB behind just Juan Soto and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Staying healthy is the key for Nootbaar as he’s been on the IL five times in the past two seasons. Much like with Gorman, the Cards have a lot riding on a big bounce-back season from Walker, who is still loaded with talent and potential despite two rocky MLB seasons."
Scott got a shot with the Cardinals early in 2024, but spent most of the season in the minors. Could he play an extended role in 2025?
