Cardinals 25-Year-Old Has Become The Biggest Bright Spot
The St. Louis Cardinals have ebbed and flowed over the last few weeks.
There have been some high moments that have given fans hope in the team's dwindling chances at a playoff spot. And low moments that seem to take those away. For example, the Cardinals scratched and clawed their way back to .500 at 72-72. But, then just got swept by the Seattle Mariners and now have a 72-75 record. The Cardinals are 4 1/2 games out of a playoff spot right now with three teams ahead of the club on the outside looking in. The only way St. Louis is making the postseason is with a miracle.
The St. Louis Cardinals have one massive bright spot right now
While this is the case, over the next few weeks as the Cardinals' season winds down, there is one serious bright spot to follow. That is, of course, 25-year-old starting pitcher Michael McGreevy.
He got the ball on Wednesday for the Cardinals and was stellar once again. McGreevy went six innings against the Mariners and allowed just one earned run while striking out four batters. He didn't walk anyone and allowed just five base hits.
McGreevy has been someone for fans to talk about all season. He was solid in Spring Training, but didn't make the team out of camp. From then on, he made spot starts until the team gave him a consistent role after moving on from Erick Fedde. The 25-year-old has made 14 total appearances for the Cardinals this season and has a 4.44 ERA to go along with a 47-to-12 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 79 innings pitched. Since August 2nd, he has a 4.11 ERA and 4-1 record across eight starts for St. Louis.
Now, these numbers could always be better. But, McGreevy is just 25 years old and entered the 2025 season with only four games of big league experience under his belt. He's still learning and has allowed over fours in just three of his 14 total outings this season in St. Louis.
McGreevy has shown glimpses of someone who could be a frontline starter for this team to build around and that should give fans hope, at least.
