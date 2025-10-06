Cardinals 25-Year-Old Set For Crucial Offseason As Chaim Bloom Era Begins
The St. Louis Cardinals are facing a crucial offseason after going 78-84 during the regular season and missing the playoffs for the third straight year. It was their second losing season in the last three years.
The transition of power is complete, as Chaim Bloom has taken over for John Mozeliak as the new head of baseball operations. His first task this offseason will be to initiate a rebuild for the Cardinals that will likely take multiple years.
One player that is a wild card in the plan is Nolan Gorman, who struggled at the plate in 2025, but could receive regular reps at third base in 2026 with Nolan Arenado likely to be traded.
Cardinals Infielder Facing Crucial Offseason
Bloom was asked about Gorman and what he needs to do in the offseason to prepare for 2026.
"In Nolan's case, he's shown it at this level, he showed flashes this year, but he just hasn't been able to stay there consistently. For him, coming into the offseason with a consistent and clear idea of who he wants to be and something that he believes in -- enough that it can withstand the ups and downs of the season and be something he’s willing to stick with it and he doesn't end up searching -- that'll be really important for him," Bloom said.
Gorman hit just .205/.296/.370 with a .666 OPS during the regular season. However, he did show some promise, hitting 14 home runs and knocking in 46 runs this year.
He made his Major League debut in 2022 and has shown glimpses of his potential, but he has struggled to limit his strikeouts. He currently averages 205 per season according to Baseball Reference.
But if he receives regular reps in 2026, then he will have a chance to finally break out and become what the Cardinals have been hoping to see for the past several years. He possesses tremendous power from the left side of the plate and could be a force if he becomes more consistent.
The Cardinals are unlikely to contend next season, but he might be able to receive regular playing time if Arenado is traded and get a chance to break out.
This offseason is going to be crucial for the 25-year-old as the Bloom era begins. It will be interesting too see what Gorman can do in 2026.
