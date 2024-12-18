Cardinals $260 Million All-Star Still On Yankees Radar, Per Insider
The St. Louis Cardinals are actively shopping their star third baseman Nolan Arenado. The former National League MVP candidate is owed $74 million over the next three years.
The Cardinals are looking to rebuild and cut payroll, which would also clear some spots for some of their younger players. While All-Star closer Ryan Helsley appears to be off the board, Arenado is increasingly likely to get dealt.
Katie Woo of The Athletic notes that while the market has been relatively quiet, St. Louis is still looking to deal the eight-time All-Star. She also confirmed that the New York Yankees are a team that has shown interest.
"The Houston Astros are serious contenders for Arenado. The Los Angeles Dodgers are not. The Boston Red Sox and Yankees (to an extent) continue to check in with the Cardinals, but it’s believed both organizations have higher roster priorities before pivoting to a potential Arenado deal."
If the Cardinals were to trade Arenado to the Yankees, New York would have a spot at either third base or first base, as Arenado has expressed a willingness to change positions in order to facilitate a deal.
If they stick him at third base, they could move Jazz Chisholm Jr. to second base. As for the Cardinals, the starting third base job would likely be given to Nolan Gorman, who is the leading candidate to replace Arenado.
St. Louis also has other options such as top prospect Thomas Saggese, and it may not be long before J.J. Wetherholt reaches the Major Leagues.
