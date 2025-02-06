Cardinals $260 Million Slugger Reportedly Preferred By Red Sox Over Alex Bregman
The St. Louis Cardinals are running out of time to make some moves this offseason. They're in a rebuilding phase and are trying to cut payroll, but have not been able to put either plan in motion.
Pitchers and catchers report to spring training next week, so it may be now or never for the Cardinals to do something. Their goal has been to trade eight-time All-Star Nolan Arenado.
While Alex Bregman's free agency had seemingly put Arenado's trade market on hold, Jon Morosi recently reported that the Cardinals and Red Sox had discussed Arenado again.
According to Matt Geagan of CBS Boston, the Red Sox may be pivoting to Arenado and pulling out of the Bregman sweepstakes.
"While signing free agent Alex Bregman remains an option, the Red Sox reportedly prefer to take on Arenado's remaining contract rather than dish out the big money that Bregman and agent Scott Boras are seeking on the open market," Geagan reported.
Boston has been connected to Bregman all offseason long, but they haven't been willing to give Bregman the years he is seeking. Arenado is only under contract for three more seasons and would quickly fill their need for a right-handed bat.
As for the Cardinals, they would finally be able to cut some payroll and leave a little room for a free agent addition or two. Third base would also be opened up for Nolan Gorman or Thomas Saggese.
If the Red Sox are pivoting, the time has come for St. Louis to act.
