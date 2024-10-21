Cardinals $260 Million Superstar Linked To Dodgers In Major Shakeup
There is going to be plenty of speculation and rumors about the St. Louis Cardinals until the team is able to start actually making moves this winter.
The Cardinals are no strangers to making a big move. Typically, that big move has been adding a veteran into the mix for the organization, though, like Nolan Arenado or Paul Goldschmidt. The last two seasons haven't gone the Cardinals', and now it seems like the team is nearing a rebuild.
It has been reported that the Cardinals will be looking to trim payroll and possibly even trade away high-priced veterans this winter. Arenado seems like the most likely player who could be on the move. He has three years left on his eight-year, $260 million contract. Arenado also is just 33 years old and still can be an elite defender and provide plenty of offense.
The eight-time All-Star and 10-time Gold Glove Award winner could be a hot commodity on the trade market, and FanSided's Zach Pressnell mentioned the Los Angeles Dodgers as a possible landing spot in a trade.
"Arenado, 33, slashed .272/.325/.394 with Gold Glove-caliber defense," Pressnell said. "He's a 10-time Gold Glove winner and a six-time Platinum Glove winner and he still showcases this defense dominance at this point in his career. He's tallied over 100 home runs in his 601 games with the Cardinals while holding an OPS+ of 119 with the team.
"There are a ton of teams that could be interested in trading for Arenado. Teams like the (New York Yankees), potentially the (Houston Astros), the Dodgers, and the (Detroit Tigers) could all be interested in adding the expensive veteran"
Los Angeles has been mentioned as a trade fit for Arenado on multiple occasions over the last year. The Dodgers have their focus on the World Series right now, but don't be shocked if they get involved with the Cardinals afterward.
