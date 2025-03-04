Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals 27-Year-Old Fan-Favorite Predicted To Win Roster Battle

What will the Cardinals do ahead of the Opening Day?

Patrick McAvoy

Jul 12, 2020; St. Louis, Missouri, United States; A view of empty seats as the St. Louis Cardinals play a simulated game at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
Jul 12, 2020; St. Louis, Missouri, United States; A view of empty seats as the St. Louis Cardinals play a simulated game at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images / Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
In this story:

Who will be the St. Louis Cardinals' starting center fields in 2025?

This is one of the team's biggest questions right now. Entering Spring Training there obviously was a lot of trade chatter, but the Cardinals didn't make many moves so the roster they currently have is probably close to what it will look like on Opening Day.

Injuries could always pop up or maybe even a trade or two, but it would be pretty surprising if there was a big change. The center field position is one that has been talked about as Lars Nootbaar, Michael Siani, and Victor Scott II have been in contention for the role.

Who will end up winning the job? Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter predicted that it will end up being Nootbaar.

"Projected Starting Lineup (vs. RHP Pablo López, MIN): SS Masyn Winn, LF Brendan Donovan, 1B Willson Contreras, DH Alec Burleson, 3B Nolan Arenado, CF Lars Nootbaar, 2B Nolan Gorman, RF Jordan Walker, (and) C Iván Herrera," Reuter said. "Notes: If the Cardinals miraculously find a way to unload Nolan Arenado before the start of the season, it would be Nolan Gorman at third base, Brendan Donovan at second base, and either Michael Siani or Victor Scott II in center field with Lars Nootbaar shifting to left field.

"This could be a make-or-break season for Nolan Gorman and Jordan Walker as both former top prospects look to prove they are still capable of developing into the offensive cornerstones they were expected to be during their time in the minors."

More MLB: 1 Obvious Reunion Candidate Remains Available For Cardinals

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News