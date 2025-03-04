Cardinals 27-Year-Old Fan-Favorite Predicted To Win Roster Battle
Who will be the St. Louis Cardinals' starting center fields in 2025?
This is one of the team's biggest questions right now. Entering Spring Training there obviously was a lot of trade chatter, but the Cardinals didn't make many moves so the roster they currently have is probably close to what it will look like on Opening Day.
Injuries could always pop up or maybe even a trade or two, but it would be pretty surprising if there was a big change. The center field position is one that has been talked about as Lars Nootbaar, Michael Siani, and Victor Scott II have been in contention for the role.
Who will end up winning the job? Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter predicted that it will end up being Nootbaar.
"Projected Starting Lineup (vs. RHP Pablo López, MIN): SS Masyn Winn, LF Brendan Donovan, 1B Willson Contreras, DH Alec Burleson, 3B Nolan Arenado, CF Lars Nootbaar, 2B Nolan Gorman, RF Jordan Walker, (and) C Iván Herrera," Reuter said. "Notes: If the Cardinals miraculously find a way to unload Nolan Arenado before the start of the season, it would be Nolan Gorman at third base, Brendan Donovan at second base, and either Michael Siani or Victor Scott II in center field with Lars Nootbaar shifting to left field.
"This could be a make-or-break season for Nolan Gorman and Jordan Walker as both former top prospects look to prove they are still capable of developing into the offensive cornerstones they were expected to be during their time in the minors."
