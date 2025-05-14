Cardinals' $7.5 Million Pitcher Listed Perfect Trade Target For AL Contender
The St. Louis Cardinals have a tough decision to make with starting pitcher Erick Fedde. He's been solid this season while the Cardinals have won more games than anybody expected, but his contract expires at the end of the season and it's unlikely he re-signs with the team.
Should the Cardinals trade him or should they hold on to him and attempt to contend with Fedde on the roster?
Zachary Howell of Clutch Points recently suggested Fedde could be the perfect trade target for the Cleveland Guardians this season.
"Looking at his nine-year career, Fedde has been at his best over the last three seasons. All he needs is to remain healthy in order to help his team win games," Howell wrote. "Contenders often look for a surplus of competent pitching, and the Guardians are one of many teams that need a solid No. 2 behind Tanner Bibee.
"The Guardians’ bullpen offers Fedde more support than he had in St. Louis. Ramirez is a perennial MVP candidate, and Cleveland’s bullpen is one of the best in the league. Cade Smith and Emmanuel Clase are more than capable of maintaining Fedde’s leads and winning his starts. All they have to do is convince the Cardinals that Fedde could regress back to his normal numbers despite his recent stretch."
There's a good chance the Cardinals try to move Fedde, whether they're contending at the trade deadline or not. They have the pitching in the minor leagues to replace him and extracting value from him before he leaves in free agency would be best.
The Guardians would be a good fit because they need pitching, and they have the prospect capital to make a deal happen. Taking a shot on Fedde would be a great move for the Guardians, who were one of the better teams in the American League last season.
