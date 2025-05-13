Cardinals' $81 Million Star Pitcher Linked To NL Contender In Trade
The St. Louis Cardinals have a few expiring contracts this season that they could look to trade. Closer Ryan Helsley could be placed on the trade block this season, and it wouldn't shock anybody. Helsley has a lot of value in a deal, and St. Louis might take advantage of it.
Brad Wakai of Philadelphia Phillies OnSi recently linked Helsley to the Phillies in a blockbuster trade. Helsley's contract expires at the end of the season, and Spotrac projects him to sign for $81 million over six years.
"The star closer for the St. Louis Cardinals would solve a lot of issues for this Phillies team," Wakai wrote. "Despite the relief staff performing better as of late, they still entered play on Sunday with the eighth-worst ERA in the MLB (4.73), not a good sign for a team that wants to win a World Series.
"Helsley has been a dominant reliever starting in 2022 when he was selected to the All-Star Game and finished with a 1.25 ERA. Prior to the 2025 season, he has posted three straight campaigns with an ERA under 3.00, and his current number is at 3.21."
The Phillies might be the perfect landing spot for Helsley. Philadelphia is a solid contender that has a massive hole at closer. It could send a huge prospect haul to the Cardinals in order to land the star.
The only issue that could get in the way of this deal is how hot the Cardinals have been. St. Louis is on a huge win streak right now as it's surging up the National League standings. If the Cardinals are contenders, there's a much lower chance they look to trade Helsley.
