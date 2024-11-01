Cardinals $7.5M Breakout Star's Time In St. Louis Could Be Ending
The St. Louis Cardinals are going to make plenty of changes this winter.
St. Louis' roster likely will get a serious face-lift this winter and at this point, no one is a guarantee to return in 2025. The Cardinals have a solid mix of great veterans and up-and-coming young players. Everyone seemingly is on the table.
There likely will be multiple trades on the way for St. Louis. MLB Trade Rumors' Steve Adams put together a list of the top 35 trade candidates this winter and had plenty of Cardinals on his list. Adams had veteran starting pitcher Erick Fedde as the third-best trade candidate in baseball.
"Fedde might not be quite as much of a lock as Helsley to move, but he’s not far behind," Adams said. "The former first-round pick washed out after several injury-plagued years with the Nats but reinvented himself in the Korea Baseball Organization in 2023, taking home KBO MVP honors in a dominant showing. He returned to MLB on a two-year, $15MM deal with the White Sox that looked like a bargain almost immediately...
"The team’s priorities have changed, and they can now recoup some young talent by peddling Fedde on the heels of 177 1/3 innings of 3.30 ERA ball, during which time he punched out 21.2% of opponents against a 7.2% walk rate. Fedde isn’t an ace and might not be quite as good as that 3.30 ERA suggests, but he’s a clear No. 3 or 4 starter who’s being paid like a reclamation project. He’ll generate a lot of interest, and since he’s a free agent after 2025, there’s no reason for a retooling Cardinals club to hang onto him.
St. Louis acquired Fedde at the trade deadline, but it doesn't sound like his time with the Cardinals will last long.
