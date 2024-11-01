Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals $7.5M Breakout Star's Time In St. Louis Could Be Ending

Will the Cardinals trade away the recently-acquired hurler?

Patrick McAvoy

Aug 7, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Erick Fedde (12) pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
/ Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals are going to make plenty of changes this winter.

St. Louis' roster likely will get a serious face-lift this winter and at this point, no one is a guarantee to return in 2025. The Cardinals have a solid mix of great veterans and up-and-coming young players. Everyone seemingly is on the table.

There likely will be multiple trades on the way for St. Louis. MLB Trade Rumors' Steve Adams put together a list of the top 35 trade candidates this winter and had plenty of Cardinals on his list. Adams had veteran starting pitcher Erick Fedde as the third-best trade candidate in baseball.

"Fedde might not be quite as much of a lock as Helsley to move, but he’s not far behind," Adams said. "The former first-round pick washed out after several injury-plagued years with the Nats but reinvented himself in the Korea Baseball Organization in 2023, taking home KBO MVP honors in a dominant showing. He returned to MLB on a two-year, $15MM deal with the White Sox that looked like a bargain almost immediately...

"The team’s priorities have changed, and they can now recoup some young talent by peddling Fedde on the heels of 177 1/3 innings of 3.30 ERA ball, during which time he punched out 21.2% of opponents against a 7.2% walk rate. Fedde isn’t an ace and might not be quite as good as that 3.30 ERA suggests, but he’s a clear No. 3 or 4 starter who’s being paid like a reclamation project. He’ll generate a lot of interest, and since he’s a free agent after 2025, there’s no reason for a retooling Cardinals club to hang onto him.

St. Louis acquired Fedde at the trade deadline, but it doesn't sound like his time with the Cardinals will last long.

Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group.

