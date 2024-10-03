Cardinals $75 Million Star Could Be Traded To Orioles Beginning Rebuild
Although the St. Louis Cardinals finished the 2024 season above .500, it seems like they are approaching a massive rebuild.
St. Louis recently had its end-of-the-season press conference, and it was informative. The Cardinals announced that the 2025 season would be John Mozeliak's last as the team's president of baseball operations. Chaim Bloom will take over the organization afterward.
The Cardinals also made it known that they intend to lower payroll heading into the 2025 season, and it has been reported that any high-price player could be on the trade block. Three-time All-Star Sonny Gray already has been someone who has been called a trade candidate.
It would be disappointing to see Gray get moved just one year after signing a three-year, $75 million deal. He provided some stability at the top of the rotation for St. Louis in 2024 and now very well could be traded.
A handful of teams already have been suggested as possible landing spots for him, and FanSided's Christopher Kline threw the Baltimore Orioles' name into the ring.
"The Baltimore Orioles face an uphill battle to retain Cy Young candidate Corbin Burnes this winter. The 29-year-old could command north of $300 million in total, which has never been in the O's budget. New ownership can change that, and a deep postseason run might tempt Burnes to accept a discount, but Baltimore has a long way to go before we talk about their front office the same way we talk about the (New York Mets) front office...
"If the O's do miss out on a Burnes encore, it's only logical to hit the trade market in search of a viable replacement. Gray, too, has extensive October experience, and he would bring a certain veteran calm to baseball's youngest World Series threat. If the O's can get healthier around Gray, their rotation shouldn't be much of an issue next season."
It certainly seems like the 2025 campaign is going to be a tough one for St. Louis.
