Cardinals $75 Million Star Reportedly 'On Board' With Reset, Willing To Mentor Youth
The St. Louis Cardinals announced plans to reduce payroll shortly after the season ended, implying that contracts will be eliminated via trade.
So far, the Cardinals have made no trades but with several expensive stars on the payroll, players are bound to be dealt.
However, a fan favorite frequently mentioned in trade talks might not be dealt this winter, according to an insider's recent comments regarding the St. Louis hurler's future with the organization.
"Same with Sonny Gray," The Athletic's Katie Woo stated Thursday on Foul Territory when discussing Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras's willingness to stay while St. Louis focuses on developing their youth core. "I've had multiple people tell me he's on board with that. I believe Sonny would actually embrace that top of the rotation, let's mentor the young kids' kind of mentality."
Gray logged a 13-9 record with a 3.84 ERA, 203-to-39 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .228 batting average against and a 1.09 WHIP in 166 1/3 innings pitched for the Cardinals in 2024.
Unfortunately, Gray's backloaded three-year, $75 million contract puts the Cardinals in a bind for the next two seasons. The St. Louis ace will be on the books for roughly $25 million in 2025 and $30 million the following year.
The 35-year-old has expressed his desire to stay close to home, Tennessee, where Gray was raised. Since St. Louis isn't too far from where the three-time All-Star lives, sticking out a rebuild with the Cardinals might be worth it, especially for what he's owed on his contract.
