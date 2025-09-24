Cardinals' $75 Million Trade Buzz Heating Up As Offseason Decision Looms
The St. Louis Cardinals are headed for a long rebuild after years of mediocrity. They opted to sell a few relievers at the trade deadline, indicating they were heading into this rebuild.
Now, with Chaim Bloom set to take over as the president of baseball operations going forward, the Cardinals can commit to this rebuild with Bloom's vision in mind.
FanSided's Mark Powell recently discussed a few moves Bloom could make to begin his era as the president of baseball operations in St. Louis. Powell predicted the Cardinals would cut ties with veteran pitcher Sonny Gray.
Sonny Gray trade buzz heating up as offseason quickly approaches
"The Cardinals would've considered trading ace Sonny Gray at the MLB trade deadline, but he was always unlikely to waive his no-trade clause in-season. Now, with a full offseason ahead of him, Gray could be more inclined depending on the location," Powell wrote. "Gray signed with the Cardinals initially due to location.
"He is from Tennessee and wanted to be close to home, hence Goold's take on the Braves being a potential suitor. Gray has a 4.33 ERA this season, and has underperformed like much of the St. Louis rotation. His contract – due to pay him $35 million next season on an expiring deal – won't do the Cardinals much favor, either."
The Cardinals could look to trade Gray for a few reasons.
At his age, his value and production are only going to decline from here on out. The righty is taking the spot of a young pitcher like Quinn Mathews, Tink Hence, or potentially Liam Doyle in the rotation. He's also getting paid a lot of money to do it.
Finding a trade for Gray would clear money and a spot in the rotation for the Cardinals. It's the perfect move to kick off a rebuild.
Trading Gray might make sense for the Cardinals, but there's one big issue: his no-trade clause.
In the past, Gray has seemingly refused to waive his no-trade clause. The righty has expressed an interest to remain on the Cardinals as a mentor to the younger starting pitchers on the team.
But if the veteran changes his mind, he will almost certainly be dealt.
